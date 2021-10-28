That outcome may not pain Republican leaders because the court’s majority was installed by the state legislature when it was controlled by the GOP. The knowledge of that fallback probably acted as a disincentive for Republicans to compromise. In a state that has tilted Democrat for years, and failed to elect a single Republican to statewide office since 2009, all eight GOP commissioners dug in their heels against maps that would have reflected that shift. The Republican commissioners even blocked one congressional map that would have given Democrats, who now hold seven of the state’s 11 seats in the House of Representatives, assurance of just five.