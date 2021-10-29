For Ms. Bowser, the challenge lies in convincing voters that she will avoid the pitfalls that have so often come with a third term in office. No doubt she will point — and rightly so — to progress the city has made during her tenure in such areas as improving the schools and making investments in affordable housing. But problems persist. Student achievement has been boosted, but most don’t perform at grade level. Homeless families have been helped, but the number of single homeless adults seems to have grown. Gun violence is on the rise. Has her administration become too complacent? Is there a need for new thinking? What can she do in the next four years that she didn’t do in the past eight?