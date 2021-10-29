We have not soured on Ms. Bowser. We twice endorsed her for mayor and think she has generally managed the city with a sure hand in perilous times. And with the primary almost eight months away, it is far too early in the electoral process to favor one candidate over the others. But the District faces challenges — some long-standing and some the unprecedented results of the coronavirus pandemic — and residents would be well-served by a full-throated debate on the issues and where the city needs to go.
Ms. Bowser has not publicly announced she will seek reelection but is said to be laying the groundwork. The first prominent entry into the race was D.C. Council member Robert C. White Jr. (D-At Large), but within hours of his filing election paperwork this month, council member Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8) made the surprise announcement on Instagram that he, too, was running. Both council members will be less than two years into their second terms and can run without risk of losing their council seats.
Robert C. White Jr. staked out a promise he would be a transformative mayor for a city undergoing transformational change; Trayon White Sr. billed his candidacy as a movement that will address the needs of people too long ignored. In the coming months, both challengers will have to flesh out those slogans with the specifics of what they would do on the issues they see as most important. Voters will also want to look to their records on the council. What have they accomplished? What does that say about what they would do if elected mayor?
For Ms. Bowser, the challenge lies in convincing voters that she will avoid the pitfalls that have so often come with a third term in office. No doubt she will point — and rightly so — to progress the city has made during her tenure in such areas as improving the schools and making investments in affordable housing. But problems persist. Student achievement has been boosted, but most don’t perform at grade level. Homeless families have been helped, but the number of single homeless adults seems to have grown. Gun violence is on the rise. Has her administration become too complacent? Is there a need for new thinking? What can she do in the next four years that she didn’t do in the past eight?
How the candidates answer these and other questions will be critical in determining who is best to guide the city for the next four years.