Many conservatives hailed Rittenhouse as a martyr, being prosecuted for doing the public safety job they say police failed to perform. Days after the shooting, then-President Donald Trump defended Rittenhouse, saying that if he had not acted, “he probably would have been killed.” Supporters of Rittenhouse have raised over $2 million for his bail and legal defense.
Now, a decision by the judge presiding over Rittenhouse’s trial for homicide and attempted homicide has raised major concerns about whether he is merely trying to ensure that Rittenhouse receives a fair trial — or is tilting the scales of justice way too far in Rittenhouse’s favor.
One issue is the language that can be used by prosecutors and defense lawyers in front of the jury. Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder ruled that because Rittenhouse is claiming self-defense, the men he shot should not be referred to as “victims.” The appropriate terms, Schroeder said, would be “complaining witness” or “decedent”; whether those shot were victims is an issue for the jury to decide.
At the same time, Schroeder ruled that defense lawyers will be permitted to refer to the people Rittenhouse shot as “arsonists,” “looter” or “rioters” if there is evidence they took part in those activities. The judge said he will allow this evidence because its relevant how dangerous Rittenhouse may have perceived the men to be — even though the defense has not suggested that Rittenhouse knew they were engaged in these crimes at the time he shot them.
Maybe Schroeder is just trying to safeguard Rittenhouse’s right to a fair trial, a critical responsibility for any judge. Judges in criminal trials are often called on to balance difficult issues: What terms are fair commentary, and what are prejudicial? What evidence of prior behavior is relevant, and what is too inflammatory to allow?
As a former prosecutor — and a Black man — I understand the precarious position of any accused person ensnared in the U.S. criminal legal system. But Schroeder seems consistently to bend over backward in favor of the defense — raising serious questions about his impartiality and undermining the people’s right to bring an armed vigilante to justice. Prosecutor Thomas Binger had a point when he said Schroeder was applying a “double standard.”
Schroeder’s decision to prohibit the use of the term “victim” is unusual but not unprecedented. The judge in former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s trial for murdering George Floyd discouraged the prosecutors from referring to Floyd as a victim, but he did not forbid them from doing so.
But Schroeder crossed the line from jurist to advocate when he forbid prosecutors from saying “victim” because, he said, it’s a “loaded” word, but allowed the defense to say “arsonist,” “looter” and “rioter” — as if those words aren’t just as loaded. Schroeder’s decision supports the defense strategy of putting the victims on trial, to make it sound as though they got what they deserved.
Indeed, Schroeder went so far as to say that the defense lawyers can “demonize” the three men who Rittenhouse killed if they think that will score points with the jury. This is judicially sanctioned slander.
Over the objections of prosecutors, he will allow the jury to see a video of the police thanking a group of vigilantes and handing them bottles of water. The defense will use the clip to suggest that not only was Rittenhouse entitled to be in Kenosha with an assault rifle, the local police were actually glad he was there.
Yet the judge turned down prosecutors’ request to admit as evidence video of Rittenhouse beating up a teenage girl who got into a fight with his sister. Nor will the judge allow video of Rittenhouse stating, 15 days before the Kenosha shootings, “Bro, I wish I had my [expletive] AR, I’d start shooting rounds at them” about people he suspected were shoplifting.
Last winter, Rittenhouse flew to Miami, where he met with the leader of the Proud Boys, a white supremacist-adjacent organization that was active in BLM counterprotests. The judge won’t let the jury know about that, or another occasion on which Rittenhouse hung out with Proud Boys members at a bar.
The prosecutors contend that all of this is compelling evidence of Rittenhouse’s propensity for violence and his criminal intent. The judge insists it’s irrelevant.
Rittenhouse has a credible self-defense claim, even if I don’t find it ultimately persuasive. If there is reasonable doubt, the jury must acquit him. But especially in a politically charged case like this, the appearance of justice is nearly as important as justice itself. This week, in Schroeder’s courtroom, justice failed to appear.