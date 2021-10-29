At the same time, Schroeder ruled that defense lawyers will be permitted to refer to the people Rittenhouse shot as “arsonists,” “looter” or “rioters” if there is evidence they took part in those activities. The judge said he will allow this evidence because its relevant how dangerous Rittenhouse may have perceived the men to be — even though the defense has not suggested that Rittenhouse knew they were engaged in these crimes at the time he shot them.