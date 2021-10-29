That is obviously something we’d hoped to avoid. And let’s be clear: It’s still very uncertain whether Biden’s agenda will ultimately succeed or implode.
But the White House seems strangely, eerily confident about what’s happening right now. If you read between the lines of the doomscrolling coverage, what emerges is this: Improbably, Biden and his advisers seem to think the latest events have placed them on the brink of securing his agenda.
This is despite the fact that this week, in some ways, things went badly awry. When Biden introduced his framework for the Build Back Better reconciliation bill Thursday, Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) conspicuously failed to endorse it. That raised questions about whether the White House seriously miscalculated.
Then, when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) tried to hold a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill — to deliver Biden a victory before going abroad — progressives refused to support it, fearing that Manchin and Sinema would ultimately renege on the reconciliation bill. Then everyone left to regroup, raising more questions about who’s running the show.
That looks like a big legislative mess and a spectacular failure at managing the Democratic coalition, right? Well, the White House sees it differently. Punchbowl News explains why:
Administration officials argue that no one will care in the end that the infrastructure bill got pushed back again. They say they are closer than ever to passing two transformative pieces of legislation. That’s mostly true.
That’s mostly true, and it’s pretty important!
Let’s also note that something big happened because of the release of this framework. It made it official that major progressive priorities — such as paid leave, the billionaires’ tax, the Medicare expansion to dental and vision — will be jettisoned. Yet the Congressional Progressive Caucus overwhelmingly and strongly endorsed it, anyway.
That locks in the left’s willingness to accept those concessions while enthusiastically backing the package. As Politico Playbook correctly noted, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) provided the key quote revealing this: “We wanted a $3.5 trillion package, but we understand the reality of the situation.”
And don’t overlook this: Putting out the framework was the hook for numerous progressive and environmental groups to put out statements hailing its transformative potential, which further shores up the left flank behind it.
The trouble here is that highly visible speed bumps and glitches — like Manchin and Sinema not yet endorsing the framework — get magnified in day-to-day coverage into the latest sign of doom. That’s because everyone is training microscopes on every detail to divine where things are going.
Indeed, when various factions and players make such feints to increase leverage or realize some other goal — such as not wanting to appear jammed to preserve the aura of independence — it might magnify the impression of messiness and chaos. But as Jonathan Bernstein points out, this is how the legislative process works: Legislating inherently involves reconciling a lot of complicated moving parts. That’s messy and chaotic.
Which is why, from the White House perspective, the fact that the progressive caucus and a range of liberal groups are rallying behind the package shows that we’re seeing big general movement in the right direction. The left is one of those big moving parts — and it moved pretty dramatically.
“Every corner of the Democratic Party is coalescing around a vision that would be transformative and overwhelmingly popular right now,” one White House official tells me. “And it’s within reach.”
In fact, all that movement should focus our attention on the fact that there’s really one big missing piece left: getting Manchin and Sinema publicly on board behind the framework.
To be clear, that is a very big missing piece. We still don’t know whether Sinema supports some of its various revenue raisers, such as the surtax on income over $10 million. We don’t know whether Manchin will support things like the expanded child tax credit in its current form. The Senate is currently debating text and may allow changes to such things.
But regardless, here’s how all this would now have to unfold. Sinema and Manchin would have to indicate their support for the framework in a persuasive enough public way to get progressives in the House to pass the two bills. After that, the Senate could pass the reconciliation one.
Another way this might work out is via private talks among Manchin and Sinema on one hand, and House progressives on the other. If a solid enough understanding is reached, that could allow the House to pass both bills, and Senate action might follow.
All this might still collapse. Manchin and Sinema might pull the plug on the reconciliation framework. Or progressives might insist that the Senate go first on the reconciliation bill, and Manchin and Sinema might balk at that. Or lingering disagreements among House Democrats over things like prescription drug pricing and state and local tax deductions could upend matters.
But if you squint, you can see a path to success. And it’s not crazy for the White House to think that in the end, this just might all work out.