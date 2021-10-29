The State Department under Secretary of State Antony Blinken has forcefully condemned each new downward turn in Nicaragua’s dictatorial spiral. In addition to lobbing strong words, the Biden administration has imposed visa restrictions, and levied targeted economic sanctions, on key regime personnel. There is bipartisan support for these measures in Congress, and the U.S. position is largely backed by Canada, the European Union and Latin America — with such significant exceptions as Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia, whose left-leaning governments abstained from the most recent OAS resolution. These nations’ neutrality bolsters Mr. Ortega, but what he really counts on is support from oil-rich Venezuela and Vladimir Putin’s Russia, which sells the regime weapons and maintains a listening post near Managua.