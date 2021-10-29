It’s simple: If you want to be equal in the United States, you need to be a state. How ironic to tell the people of D.C. they can’t have a voice in the national dialogue they help create every day. It’s like telling the people of Detroit they can’t drive. It’s crazy. We are the only democracy in the world that does this. Everyone knows it’s undemocratic, unfair and just plain wrong. We act as if people just don’t understand, as if somehow we could convince them. Believe me, after 15 years of fighting, I can tell you they all understand. We testify before Congress about the legitimacy of our petition for equal citizenship, ignoring the fact that it’s not about right or wrong, a constitutional oversight or a legal anomaly; it’s about power, which, Frederick Douglass said, “concedes nothing without a demand.” Instead of a demand, we make a request, providing expert testimony to support our claim, believing the righteousness of our cause will prevail. Douglass knew “it never did and it never will.”