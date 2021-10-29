It’s simple: If you want to be equal in the United States, you need to be a state. How ironic to tell the people of D.C. they can’t have a voice in the national dialogue they help create every day. It’s like telling the people of Detroit they can’t drive. It’s crazy. We are the only democracy in the world that does this. Everyone knows it’s undemocratic, unfair and just plain wrong. We act as if people just don’t understand, as if somehow we could convince them. Believe me, after 15 years of fighting, I can tell you they all understand. We testify before Congress about the legitimacy of our petition for equal citizenship, ignoring the fact that it’s not about right or wrong, a constitutional oversight or a legal anomaly; it’s about power, which, Frederick Douglass said, “concedes nothing without a demand.” Instead of a demand, we make a request, providing expert testimony to support our claim, believing the righteousness of our cause will prevail. Douglass knew “it never did and it never will.”
This is a fight, not a negotiation. It’s all about two more liberal Democrats in the Senate and soft-selling our “demand” behind a veil of patriotic rhetoric — and legal maneuvering won’t change that. It’s been said a thousand times: too urban, too liberal, too many Democrats, too Black. Yes, we are all these things, but none of it should disqualify our citizenship. It’s time we wake up to who we are and what’s at stake. Every person in America has an interest in our suffrage. Every progressive, every woman who wants to protect choice, every environmentalist and gun-control advocate. As an election year approaches and Democrats fight to hold on to their slim majorities — trying desperately to deal with racism, gun violence, voting rights, infrastructure, the economy and the environment — imagine what two more liberal Democratic senators and an additional vote in the House would mean. We would have enough votes to end the filibuster without the current Senate holdouts.
Our lack of representation is the single largest case of voter suppression, yet two pieces of voting rights legislation in the Senate do not even mention it. It’s time to make our fight part of the national voting rights agenda. To let every Democrat, every liberal, every progressive know there is something in D.C. statehood for all of them. Republicans understand this. That’s why they stand so firmly against us.
A statehood bill has passed the House twice and has 45 co-sponsors in the Senate. This should give us hope. However, we’ve been close before. Close leaves us where we have been for the past 220 years. Nonetheless, given our progress, there has never been a better time to push our advantage.
We must turn our local skirmish into a national crusade. To do this, we need to invest more. Investing to get two D.C. senators would be a bargain. We also need to empower those who were elected to lead this fight. Our delegation is unpaid, underfunded and little supported, and this must change. All six jurisdictions that have established and supported delegations like ours have become states.
The courts won’t decide the issue because they can’t. Seeking bipartisan cooperation, which no longer exists in Congress, is futile. The issue will be decided when D.C. citizens rise up and demand justice. Congress will be compelled to act when D.C. statehood becomes the centerpiece of the voting rights movement.
My hope is that Washingtonians will stand up against this injustice and stop asking, litigating, complaining and acting foolish. Together, I believe we can finally bring democracy to D.C. by becoming the 51st state — but only if we understand the nature of the struggle and are willing, as the late congressman John Lewis said, to make some “good trouble.”