It’s a Good Meta-Life: There is a little boy (he is 37, but that does not stop people from referring to him as a little boy) who does not ever like even for a moment to hear dissent or complaints. He runs a major company, and gradually all the people there who questioned his judgment vanish. It is unclear to where. Myspace? A cornfield? Either way, none of them is ever heard from again, and the company is not better for it. Everyone around him is very happy and thinks his new metaverse is a good idea.