Throughout the summer, my fellow county health officers and I foresaw that the fall opening of schools would ignite furor. We had read the evidence about dramatic reductions in viral transmission in schools with universal masking policies. We had hoped that state officials would have been out front with a universal masking requirement for schools. Instead, the Aug. 13 state Health Department guidance about masks in schools was worded as “strongly recommend.” It was, therefore, my duty to publicly advise the school board that it should adopt a universal masking policy, as it would have the greatest chance of keeping children safe and permitting in-person instruction after schools reopen. I broke down the evidence proving that masks in schools would keep children safe and schools open, and I posted my explanation on YouTube. Three weeks after I and the other health officers in the state took heat for our recommendations, the state Board of Education belatedly chimed in with a masking requirement. But the damage was done. I am the third health officer in Maryland to leave office since August. I am the first in Maryland to be terminated this year, but around the country, 20 percent of Americans have lost a local public health leader.