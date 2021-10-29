Although 80 percent of adults in Harford County have received a coronavirus vaccine, the council receives public comments from a small circle of regulars who line up at the microphones to share the findings of their own Internet research: The coronavirus is not dangerous, vaccines and masks do not work, and ivermectin cures covid-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV2 virus. They stage weekly rallies and post signs asking the County Council to stop torturing schoolchildren with masks and to fire the county health officer.
In Maryland, a health officer is an “at will” employee and can be terminated without cause by the appointing authority — which, in my case, was the council, which now has six Republicans and one Democrat. They are all excellent men devoted to public service and the betterment and development of the county. None has a degree in health, yet, under Maryland law, unless a County Council chooses to set up an independent board of health, the council serves as the board of health.
I have met with each member of the council to talk about the scientific rationale for our approach to the pandemic, and I sent the council president a detailed strategy document that included evidence supporting the policy recommendations. Until May, a health officer’s report was a weekly feature at the public meetings of the council, where I could update residents about the state of the pandemic and the vaccine rollout. I became a political liability when I advised school district leaders about scientific evidence that bell covers and masks for the school marching band would protect bystanders. I did my job to give the best scientific advice to the school district to keep schoolchildren safe, but two Maryland state delegates immediately called for my resignation.
Throughout the summer, my fellow county health officers and I foresaw that the fall opening of schools would ignite furor. We had read the evidence about dramatic reductions in viral transmission in schools with universal masking policies. We had hoped that state officials would have been out front with a universal masking requirement for schools. Instead, the Aug. 13 state Health Department guidance about masks in schools was worded as “strongly recommend.” It was, therefore, my duty to publicly advise the school board that it should adopt a universal masking policy, as it would have the greatest chance of keeping children safe and permitting in-person instruction after schools reopen. I broke down the evidence proving that masks in schools would keep children safe and schools open, and I posted my explanation on YouTube. Three weeks after I and the other health officers in the state took heat for our recommendations, the state Board of Education belatedly chimed in with a masking requirement. But the damage was done. I am the third health officer in Maryland to leave office since August. I am the first in Maryland to be terminated this year, but around the country, 20 percent of Americans have lost a local public health leader.
For me, the writing has been on the wall. Week after week of seeing council chambers filled with angry parents being cheered on by others as they delivered fiery speeches against masks made a perceptible change in the mood of the council. In opening remarks, council members would try out their own statements of resistance to masks and vaccines to rousing approval of those in attendance.
On some nights, a few speakers braved jeers and taunts to support the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s approach to coronavirus control. I honor their courage, and I lament their scarcity. Complacency and inattentiveness are luxuries in times such as this. Local government proceedings are live-streamed, archived and accessible. Hard-won gains against the pandemic are in jeopardy if the policy process is dominated by extreme views.
The staff I left behind at the health department are some of the best in the business, but they are no match for the rants at the microphone if they are not assisted by voters who match their reason and passion with their voices.