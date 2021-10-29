But 25 Republican U.S. senators say these various laws, which illustrate the history of legislatures balancing gun rights and consideration of public safety, are irrelevant because such legislative balancing is impermissible. The senators’ amicus brief says the Second Amendment’s framers did the balancing with finality: They decided that the benefits of guaranteeing the right to bear arms “outweigh” any costs, and by writing this judgment into the Constitution they precluded any future legislature from adopting a different risk-benefit calculation. Bearing arms is a right “the people” enjoy without seeking permission; it is not a “mere privilege” for a few government-favored categories of people. The senators say the right to “bear” as well as “keep” arms means that the amendment’s framers meant the right to apply “both at home and out in the world.” This “constitutional choice made in 1791” stands until the Constitution is amended.