I’m a J&J recipient, and I don’t feel anything close to “left out.” Rather, I feel grateful to have gotten a vaccine that significantly reduces my chances of dying from covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Perhaps it’s true that other J&J recipients “feel left out,” but The Post ought to serve up some evidence of that. Does The Post have survey data on the point, in which case it would be reasonable to say how recipients “say they feel”? Or are reporters simply projecting, while conveniently adding a touch of drama? Or did they perhaps merely survey a handful of their friends and colleagues in the newsroom to reach that conclusion?