George Usher, Silver Spring
Underestimating loyalty
George F. Will’s measured and insightful assessment of Allen Guezlo’s recent biography of Robert E. Lee, “An honest biography of Robert E. Lee” [op-ed, Oct. 14], did justice to the author’s non-ideological scholarship. But Mr. Will’s assessment that “at least 10 U.S. Army officers chose not to assist treason” underestimated the loyalty shown by West Point graduates from states that seceded from the Union. Three hundred academy graduates were affiliated with slave states that officially seceded either by birth or residence. While 200 of them resigned their commissions and joined the Confederacy, 60 remained loyal to the Union. Unlike Robert E. Lee, these officers remained true to the oath they swore to the Constitution of the United States and drew their swords against their native states.
Gordon Berg, Gaithersburg
The writer is past president of the Civil War Roundtable of the District of Columbia.
The whole truth
The Oct. 16 news article “U.S. candor on its flaws is key to global clout, Biden says,” reported on President Biden’s trip to Connecticut for the dedication of the Dodd Center for Human Rights. The article briefly recounted Thomas J. Dodd’s work prosecuting Nazis in Nuremberg after World War II. At the ceremony, Biden asserted that to reestablish itself as an advocate against human rights abuses elsewhere, the United States must acknowledge its own civil rights/human rights failures.
What the president said is true. But two things struck me about the story: the ignorance of history and the failure to identify Dodd’s history and acknowledge his flaws.
The article correctly identified Dodd as the father of former senator Christopher J. Dodd. But it failed to state that Thomas Dodd had represented Connecticut in both the House and Senate, and that he had been censured by the Senate for converting campaign funds for personal use. It did not mention that columnists Drew Pearson and Jack Anderson had found evidence that the senior Dodd had engaged in more widespread corruption and that the senator sued them in retaliation.
The story also failed to mention that Dodd, while a senator, had tried to have the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. arrested for speaking out against the Vietnam War.
As Biden said, acknowledging flaws is a necessary first step. So let’s acknowledge all of them — Thomas Dodd’s and The Post’s.
Robert Becker, Washington
All the feels, none of the facts
I’ve counted at least three articles, most recently the Oct. 19 news article “FDA to allow mixing shots for boosters,” in which The Post has asserted in some form that Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients “have felt left out because the vast majority” of U.S. recipients got some other vaccine. But I’ve never seen that assertion backed up by evidence.
I’m a J&J recipient, and I don’t feel anything close to “left out.” Rather, I feel grateful to have gotten a vaccine that significantly reduces my chances of dying from covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Perhaps it’s true that other J&J recipients “feel left out,” but The Post ought to serve up some evidence of that. Does The Post have survey data on the point, in which case it would be reasonable to say how recipients “say they feel”? Or are reporters simply projecting, while conveniently adding a touch of drama? Or did they perhaps merely survey a handful of their friends and colleagues in the newsroom to reach that conclusion?
Whatever the case, if The Post is going to tell us how J&J recipients “feel” without first hooking us up to electrodes, it should cite a source.
Matthew Freeman, Rockville
The picture of greatness
Kudos to the Oct. 19 front-page obituary for Gen. Colin L. Powell. The large-type four-word headline perfectly described him: “Trailblazing warrior and statesman.” The photograph made him real and showed his strength. His eyes showed focus and resolve, his serene mouth showed calmness, the wedding ring showed commitment and a personal life, and the medals on his chest showed that he has been extremely successful and brave.
Thanks for the good combination of the headline and photo, which answer why Powell is so admired today and why he will go down in history for truly deserving the word “great.”
Diane Hendricks Bitsberger, Bethesda
We’ve heard of a push-pull system, but this is ridiculous
An Oct. 18 Metro headline read: “Metro pulls over half of its rail cars.” And pushes the rest? So that’s the problem!
Marvin Lautzenheiser, Springfield
Just Asking, and not rebutting, isn’t enough
The Oct. 17 Just Asking interview with Laura Ingraham in The Washington Post Magazine was disappointing, perhaps owing to the brevity of the format, which does not allow sufficient space for follow-up questions.
In reply to the interviewer’s entirely reasonable question, “If you want the government out of people’s business, what about antiabortion laws?,” Ingraham disingenuously answered that “the analogy is totally inapt.” The “analogy” at issue was between a coronavirus vaccine mandate and antiabortion legislation, and it was, in fact, totally apt. Ingraham argued that abortion involves the certain termination of another life, whereas a person’s decision not to be vaccinated carries “no intent to harm” and does not result in another person’s “certain death.” In this case, “intent” is irrelevant, because “harm” to other people — sometimes death — almost always will be the result of someone’s refusing vaccination.
Ingraham’s illogical argument is refuted by the epidemiological facts and should have been rebutted — but not enough space was allotted for the interviewer to make this point.
Elliot Wilner, Bethesda
Another initialism snafu
As a college English major and then a fledgling newspaper reporter, I was taught that an acronym was a word formed by the first letter or letters of a group of words. “Scuba” and “radar” were the most frequent examples. Many writers now refer to any group of initials as an acronym, as did James Hohmann in his Oct. 14 Thursday Opinion column, “Critical race theory is a potent issue in Virginia,” in which he called CRT a previously obscure acronym.
Robert A. Legg, Athens, Ga.
‘Frat houses’? Oh brother.
I object strongly to the use of the pejorative “frat houses” in the Oct. 17 Business article “From addiction to #AppleToo.” That term is insulting to the millions of fraternity members who, like me, found fraternity life rewarding in many ways, including academic help, establishment of lifelong friendships, learning to function within a social group outside of family and cooperative living in a warm, friendly atmosphere within a cold, uncaring university setting.
The vast majority of fraternity members are not the drunk rowdies characterized by the movie “Animal House”; in fact, they are serious students and well-behaved gentlemen. Please find another, less offensive term for the atmosphere described in the article.
Al DiCenso, Easton, Md.
A captivating cable of a Kabul cabal
Compliments to photographer Lorenzo Tugnoli, who captured a moment in Kabul of elders holding their informal community court [“Taliban’s new challenge: Enforcing the law,” front page, Oct. 20]. If only the Taliban’s behavior reflected the serenity of that beautiful picture.
Karen Goldberg, Reisterstown, Md.
A dim view
Michael de Adder’s Oct. 17 editorial cartoon portraying the Department of Justice asking conservative, Catholic (note the confessional and crucifix) Supreme Court justices to block the Texas abortion law went well beyond just poor taste. The cartoon, with its prejudicial stereotypes depicting Catholics opposing the U.S. government, called to mind the anti-Catholic propaganda used in the past by organizations such as the Know Nothing Party and the Ku Klux Klan.
If The Post wants to continue with its slogan, “Democracy Dies in Darkness,” then that cartoon just dimmed The Post’s light.
John Enoch, Fairfax
Let the joyous news be spread
I know The Post reports the news and does not make it, but the Oct. 17 front page sure hit readers with an overwhelming dose of depressing information. The front-page articles recorded six ways in which our society is falling apart.
To be sure, those woeful stories are newsworthy, but might the paper consider adding a little sugar to the vinegar? Somewhere in the world, good people are doing good deeds. How about adding a section in the Sunday paper that greets work-weary readers with accounts of the uplifting, worthwhile accomplishments of praiseworthy individuals and organizations in our community, nation and world?
Anthony J. Steinmeyer, Washington
No mandate to report
It’s perfectly legal for employers to require a vaccine as a condition of employment. It’s perfectly legal for people to quit their jobs because they’re unwilling to fulfill a condition of employment. I don’t need a full story every time an anti-vaxxer quits or gets fired [“Washington State fires Rolovich for failing to comply with vaccine mandate,” Sports, Oct. 19, for example]. It’s not newsworthy, and the attention paid to these folks is validating the epistemic stubbornness plaguing our discourse.
Suzanne Summerlin, Washington
New and unimproved
I was surprised and disappointed to read in the Oct. 19 front-page article “Derailment probe reveals faulty wheels on Metro cars” that riders prefer the newer Metro cars to the older ones. What was the basis for that?
I, for one, consistently seek out the older cars, sometimes letting two or three trains go by so I can get one with the older model.
Why? The seats are more comfortable. I can catch 40 winks in an older car, but it’s very hard to do that in the new ones.
The lighting is softer. The new ones use LEDs, which create glare.
Finally, the older ones provide a smoother ride, both in terms of bumpiness and in terms of smooth braking.
Not everything that’s new is better, and this is a perfect case in point.
Mark W. Sherman, Takoma Park
Songs you don’t know by heart
I was fortunate to attend German tenor Jonas Kaufmann’s performance at the Kennedy Center, reviewed by Michael Andor Brodeur in “A lot of lieder by Liszt from singer, pianist” [Style, Oct. 19]. It was a two-hour performance of German lieder. Many people are not familiar with German lieder. It is best described as a kind of musicalized poetry reading, and, though some poems, such as Goethe’s “Wandrers Nachtlied II,” were familiar to many, some of the poems set to music by Liszt were not. This created a problem.
The Kennedy Center, though carefully screening the audience for proof of vaccination, presented the evening’s program with the original German poem side by side with the English translation accessible by clicking on the QR code posted outside the Concert Hall. Although requested to turn off all electrical devices, if you wanted to follow the concert and if you didn’t know German but wanted to know what Kaufmann was singing, you had to have your mobile phone on.
Brodeur criticized the squippets of intrusive phones. Maybe we should return to printed rather than digital programs or provide some form of subtitles on the stage to assist in translation.
German was my first language, but it is not the second language of most Americans.
Christina M. Cerna, Washington
