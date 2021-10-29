As a result of all this, President Biden inherited a hollowed-out federal regulatory structure in crisis. And even as he’s moved to address it, Republicans have attempted to block his efforts. In their quest to preserve power, it can seem as though there is no rule or custom that Republicans won’t run roughshod over, even when their actions are upping the odds that an infant might die as a result of a badly designed pillow. There are no adequate words to express how gross this all is.