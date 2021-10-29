Second, Texas, which at the appeals court had the good sense not to seriously defend the constitutionality of the six-week ban, now has the gall to do just that. “SB 8 is entirely consistent with Casey, whose test it expressly incorporates,” its brief asserts, referring to the 1992 case in which a closely divided court upheld the right to abortion. Texas’s statement is simply wrong. The court in Casey said that states may not adopt regulations short of bans that impose an “undue burden” on the ability to obtain an abortion.