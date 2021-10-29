The movement you probably know most about is the one pushing for broader equality in America. The protests after Floyd’s murder were by some measures the largest series of demonstrations in U.S. history. And while they were most overtly about demanding that the police stop treating Black people poorly, they also captured and amplified broader sentiments. Many participants had become more conscious of the United States’ inequities and desperate to change them because of movements and events including Occupy Wall Street, #MeToo, Bernie Sanders’s presidential campaigns and, most important, the rise of Black Lives Matter and Donald Trump. Ultimately, the massive Floyd protests were both the culmination of leftward movements and a spark that made the beliefs emanating from those movements even more powerful and widespread.