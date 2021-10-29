The movement you probably know most about is the one pushing for broader equality in America. The protests after Floyd’s murder were by some measures the largest series of demonstrations in U.S. history. And while they were most overtly about demanding that the police stop treating Black people poorly, they also captured and amplified broader sentiments. Many participants had become more conscious of the United States’ inequities and desperate to change them because of movements and events including Occupy Wall Street, #MeToo, Bernie Sanders’s presidential campaigns and, most important, the rise of Black Lives Matter and Donald Trump. Ultimately, the massive Floyd protests were both the culmination of leftward movements and a spark that made the beliefs emanating from those movements even more powerful and widespread.
“Woke” has become pejorative, but I think the term does capture a real leftward shift, particularly among Democrats under 50, who are more open than ever to big ideas such as reparations, dramatic police reform and universal basic income. And we are seeing this leftward momentum continue in 2021, with labor strikes across the country, Confederate monuments coming down, reparations programs gaining traction, and victories of very progressive candidates in key mayoral primaries, such as Buffalo’s India Walton and Boston’s Michelle Wu.
Let’s call that the equality movement and look at two counter-movements that have emerged in reaction to it. These are not necessarily “backlashes.” As Cornell University historian Lawrence Glickman argued to me, “backlash” implies an inevitable resistance. But nothing about these counter-movements was inevitable. Everyone in the United States could — and should, in my view — have welcomed the rhetoric and ideas that emerged from the Floyd protests. America is deeply unequal in many harmful ways, particularly for Black people.
Instead, one counter-movement — essentially a second tea party — emerged on the right. The White conservative activists who showed up to congressional town halls a decade ago with false, dramatic claims about Obamacare now appear at school board meetings suggesting that honest teachings of the United States’ racial history will ruin the country. Republican state legislators who enacted a series of laws in the early 2010s to make it harder for people of color and younger Americans to vote are doing that again, with some added measures to allow them to overturn election results if Democrats win. And just like a decade ago, congressional Republicans are suggesting that the ideas of a fairly centrist Democratic president focused on wooing the middle of the electorate are radical and socialist.
The third movement comes from the center-left — from a vocal “I don’t want too much to change,” pro-status-quo wing of the Democratic Party. This can be seen in a litany of complaints: about “wokeness,” about liberal college students trying to get speakers “canceled,” about “the Squad” and progressives on Twitter. This camp has seized on rising crime rates to attack police reform. It has emerged in mayoral races across the country to oppose candidates such as Walton and Wu and boost more pro-police, moderate alternatives including New York City’s Eric Adams and Buffalo’s Byron Brown. It has joined the fray in popular culture, too, for instance in the defense of comedian Dave Chappelle and controversial comments about transgender people he makes in his Netflix comedy special.
These three movements are colliding over and over. But it’s easy to miss the pattern because it often plays out at the school board, city or state level and doesn’t fit neatly into the left vs. right, Democrat vs. Republican narrative we’re used to thinking about.
Democrats, for example, were caught flat-footed by conservative legislation that used anxiety about critical race theory in schools to broadly target the teaching of race and racism. That’s both because conservatives had chosen a venue for that fight (local school boards) where Democrats aren’t well organized and because the fight exposed a real divide among Democrats — between those who want to address the systemic racism aggressively and those who think the party is too fixated on racial issues.
Progressive Democrats, while increasingly powerful in Washington, this year lost the chance to take control of America’s largest city, heavily Democratic New York. Adams won the Democratic primary for New York mayor over more progressive rivals by running against the equality movement and casting it as insufficiently concerned with more practical issues such as business and crime. Netflix, which tries to appeal to consumers of all ideologies, is learning that these three movements probably can’t all be placated at once. Those in the equality movement want the network to distance itself from Chappelle, but such a move would draw swift condemnation from both conservatives and more centrist Democrats who feel too many institutions bow to the whims of the equality left.
I don’t want to suggest that the stakes of whether a TV network keeps a show on its platform are anywhere as high as the battle between the two parties, which might well determine whether America’s democracy continues. But the fights between these movements in many ways amplify and explain that partisan fight. The equality movement has the right goals for America in my view, but it is threatening to many on the right and center-left. It will be hard to have one United States if we have at least three competing visions for the country.