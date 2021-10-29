Historically speaking, the race should be Youngkin’s to lose. Since 1977, the pattern — with one exception — has been that the party that wins the White House always loses the Virginia governor’s mansion the following year. The exception was none other than Terry McAuliffe, when he was elected governor in 2013, a year after Obama’s reelection. So McAuliffe is trying to beat the odds a second time. Virginia is a pretty blue state at this point, but not of a deep-enough shade that anyone should expect McAuliffe to win by double digits, as Biden did last year. Biden’s biggest advantage was that he was running against Trump. Youngkin’s biggest weakness, and the reason I think he will fall short, is that he was endorsed by Trump — and cannot afford to disown him. On balance, in Virginia, I think that motivates the Democratic base more than the Republican. — Eugene Robinson