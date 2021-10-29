Virginia, like Maryland, has no paid family leave, though D.C. does) — in fact, Virginia doesn’t require paid sick leave in most cases. President Biden’s American Families Plan would have created a national, federally funded paid-leave program that would have helped me to provide paid leave as an employer and also help the families I serve. When parents stay home with their sick kids, it helps my business stay safe and open. Some businesses can’t afford to provide paid leave, but my business can’t stay open without it. Because paid lave didn’t make it into the spending plan released by the White House on Thursday, it’s essential that the Virginia legislature pass a paid leave bill in the session that starts in January.