Those were stunning words at the time from a Southern governor, particularly one in the former capital of the Confederacy, and in a state that was the bulwark of “massive resistance” to the Supreme Court’s 1954 decision ending legally sanctioned segregation in America’s public schools. In Virginia, the Democratic political machine of former governor and senator Harry F. Byrd had enshrined racism and seemed invincible for four decades. Mr. Holton’s election announced a new era in which school segregation and bigotry would no longer be flags around which revanchists could rally with the state government’s support. A hallmark of Mr. Holton’s term was inclusion, and his coalition of business, labor and African Americans was reflected in his appointments.