That mission required backbone. It was a departure first from Democrats who, before Mr. Holton’s gubernatorial victory in 1969, had controlled Virginia since Reconstruction — and, over time, from much of his own Republican Party. In thrall to Richard M. Nixon’s Southern Strategy, many GOP stalwarts, starting in the 1970s, believed the party’s path forward lay in luring Southern White conservatives with racist dog whistles. Mr. Holton rejected that tactic forthrightly.
“Here in Virginia we must see that no citizen of the commonwealth is excluded from full participation in both the blessings and responsibilities of our society because of his race,” he said in his inaugural address, at the outset of his four-year term in 1970. “Let our goal in Virginia be an aristocracy of ability, regardless of race, color or creed.”
Ending racial discrimination, he said in an address that quoted from Abraham Lincoln and channeled the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., was critical to “the durability of our national civilization.”
Those were stunning words at the time from a Southern governor, particularly one in the former capital of the Confederacy, and in a state that was the bulwark of “massive resistance” to the Supreme Court’s 1954 decision ending legally sanctioned segregation in America’s public schools. In Virginia, the Democratic political machine of former governor and senator Harry F. Byrd had enshrined racism and seemed invincible for four decades. Mr. Holton’s election announced a new era in which school segregation and bigotry would no longer be flags around which revanchists could rally with the state government’s support. A hallmark of Mr. Holton’s term was inclusion, and his coalition of business, labor and African Americans was reflected in his appointments.
He never fooled himself into thinking that his path had been embraced by the GOP nationally, which, he believed, remained intent on recruiting Southern white supremacists in an effort to win a Republican majority in the Senate. Still, he understood that the fight over racial tolerance was the critical struggle for the party’s soul.
What’s more, his political principles guided his own family’s decisions. When busing to achieve racial integration was backed by a federal appeals court in the first year of Mr. Holton’s term, he accompanied his eldest daughter to what had been a predominantly Black high school in Richmond. And he did so even though their home, the governor’s mansion, lay outside the boundary included in the court’s order.
Mr. Holton’s politics would be smeared by many in today’s GOP as RINO — Republican in Name Only. He raised taxes to improve roads and other infrastructure, as well as to advance social services and environmental projects. Yet that template has remained durable in Virginia — even as Mr. Holton’s political courage has come to be more the exception than the rule.