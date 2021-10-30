Attacks on education, reproductive health and voting rights are just three of the worrisome actions taken by Republican-led states (cough, Texas) in the past year. Virginia must not become part of this regressive mix. During an interview on my MSNBC “Sunday Show” earlier this month, I asked Texas state Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D) why so many horrible policies were coming out of the Lone Star State. Crockett was among the Texas Democrats who came to Washington this summer rather than provide the quorum needed for a special session to pass voter suppression bills. Their effort eventually failed. Before she answered, Crockett had a message for voters in the Old Dominion.