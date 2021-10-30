Some, such as Germany, have written their mid-century net-zero pledges into their laws. Before leaving for Glasgow, President Biden presented Congress with a deal to provide half a trillion dollars in climate investments over the next 10 years, which is part of his $1.75 trillion social spending framework. Others, such as Australia and Saudi Arabia, have provided few or implausible details to back their net-zero pledges. The Saudis talk about moving to a “circular economy” and planting trees, and their commitment appears premised on technology that may not prove practicable. Australia, a major coal producer, would also rely on speculative technological gains and has refused to boost the ambition of its previous 2030 commitments, which fall well short of other developed nations’ end-of-decade goals.