Leaders are supposed to bring to Glasgow new 2030 emissions-cutting commitments that will change this course. A U.N. analysis released Oct. 26 projected that if countries met their 2030 Glasgow pledges, the planet would still warm by 2.7 degrees Celsius over the course of this century. That is better than the 3 degrees the United Nations projected previously, but well above 1.5 degrees. Some countries have additionally committed to hitting net-zero emissions by mid-century, which would require effort beyond their stated 2030 goals. The analysis found that if countries hit those mid-century targets, they would cut warming to 2.2 degrees Celsius — an improvement, but still not satisfactory.
This leads to several conclusions. First, acting is not futile. Many countries have already changed their emissions trajectories, just not enough. Second, the details of how countries say they will cut emissions are almost as important as the commitments themselves.
Some, such as Germany, have written their mid-century net-zero pledges into their laws. Before leaving for Glasgow, President Biden presented Congress with a deal to provide half a trillion dollars in climate investments over the next 10 years, which is part of his $1.75 trillion social spending framework. Others, such as Australia and Saudi Arabia, have provided few or implausible details to back their net-zero pledges. The Saudis talk about moving to a “circular economy” and planting trees, and their commitment appears premised on technology that may not prove practicable. Australia, a major coal producer, would also rely on speculative technological gains and has refused to boost the ambition of its previous 2030 commitments, which fall well short of other developed nations’ end-of-decade goals.
And then there is a third conclusion: The international process that began in Paris in 2015 is essential. Countries must meet and meet again, as they will in Glasgow, pressuring each other to make and keep their climate commitments. Just as the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade established regular international summits to drive down trade barriers in the 20th century, the Paris process offers the best chance to keep all major emitting nations moving in what must be a cooperative multilateral project.
Countries must pay a price in prestige and respect if they lag behind. Otherwise, the world has little hope of avoiding extremely risky warming.