According to the Guardian, which obtained an advance copy of the book — “Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds,” publishing on Nov. 2 — Abedin, Hillary Clinton’s longtime aide, describes an unwanted advance from a U.S. senator. By Abedin’s account, the man in question invited her to his place for coffee after a Washington dinner in the mid-2000s that had been attended by “a few senators and their aides.” Clearly, Abedin thought this was a platonic invitation. “Then, in an instant, it all changed,” The Guardian quotes the book as saying. “He plopped down to my right, put his left arm around my shoulder, and kissed me, pushing his tongue into my mouth.”