Shortly thereafter, with the right firmly in power, the government found creative ways to intimidate human rights organizations based inside Israel and Palestine. Then the effort began to internationalize. The Israeli government dedicated an entire ministry to this effort and put it in charge of leading the government’s efforts on this portfolio. This global repression ministry, euphemistically named the Ministry of Strategic Affairs, was beefed up in 2015 with a massive budget increase, and many of its activities remain secret to this day. The ministry boasted, however, about working to coordinate, support and empower what it often called the “pro-Israel network,” a wide range of organizational allies around the world that cooperated with and were sometimes directly funded by the repression ministry.