Regarding these diverse sites as a monolith would be a mistake. Yet they do, in their design to hold people’s attention with a repository of third-party posts helped along by recommendation algorithms, have something in common. The sites also have something else in common: They’re immensely popular among a rising generation — much more, indeed, than the name-brand app with which Facebook started its empire. Addressing the society-wide ills of social media may best be begun by addressing its ills among its youngest users. Early intervention could prevent problems that, left unaddressed, might become insoluble. And protecting kids, online or off, is generally something everyone can agree on.