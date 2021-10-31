Critics of mayoral control argue that there is currently inadequate public oversight of education and a need for more accountability. Last time we checked, responsibility for education oversight is vested by law with the D.C. Council. If indeed there are problems, shouldn’t the council look to itself? Why, for example, does the council not have a committee dedicated to education but instead considers school issues as a Committee of the Whole? As for accountability, any move to lessen the mayor’s authority actually would dilute accountability because it would be easier for officials to evade responsibility and blame others, which for those with short memories happened all the time under the old dysfunctional school board. Under the current system, the buck stops with the mayor; if voters don’t like the results, they can always vote her or him out of office.