If Mendelson prevails, the voices of two of this city’s most notable and vocal advocates of making arts funding more inclusive and equitable will be silenced. That might spell victory for some in the established arts and cultural communities who, according to another council source, regard Hopkinson and Barry as “troublemakers.” But in the view of several artists and small arts organizations struggling to make it, Hopkinson, an arts and humanities scholar, and Barry, steeped in public service and community development, are being thrown under the bus because they have been making, in the words of John Lewis, “good trouble.”