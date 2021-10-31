Sorry, ’taint so. Race roils the Arts and Humanities Commission. And it all comes down to money: Who gives it out? Who takes it in? And why is the mother’s milk of art and culture consumed this way?
In recent years, the commission, along with leaders of large downtown cultural institutions, small neighborhood nonprofits and other civic groups, has fiercely debated how to provide funding support for a more racially diverse group of D.C. cultural and arts organizations. This year alone, the commission approved nearly $16.5 million in grants to the arts community. So there’s major public money in play.
Leveling the playing field and making arts funding more equitable and geographically inclusive are no picnic. Not in a city where established cultural institutions in the District’s predominately White areas feel — or fear — that an advance in equitable arts funding signals a retreat on the size of their historically large grant awards.
If D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) has his way, the equity in arts issue will come to the fore on Tuesday in the form of his recommendations for Arts and Humanities Commission reappointments.
The names of four Arts and Humanities commissioners renominated by Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) — Kymber Lovett-Menkiti, Gretchen Wharton, Natalie Hopkinson and Cora Masters Barry — are pending in Mendelson’s Committee of the Whole.
Mendelson has placed only the names of Lovett-Menkiti and Wharton on Tuesday’s council legislative agenda, leaving the nominations of Hopkinson and Barry, two members known to pounce on what Hopkinson has called “separate and unequal arts policies,” to languish. The net effect will be to kick both off the D.C. Arts and Humanities Commission.
Asked in a phone interview on Saturday why he decided against moving Hopkinson and Barry forward for confirmation, Mendelson said he had “received complaints from some Arts and Humanities commissioners, arts groups and others that [Hopkinson and Barry] have been controversial and disruptive.” He added, “I don’t think it is in the best interest of the commission” that they continue to serve.
If Mendelson prevails, the voices of two of this city’s most notable and vocal advocates of making arts funding more inclusive and equitable will be silenced. That might spell victory for some in the established arts and cultural communities who, according to another council source, regard Hopkinson and Barry as “troublemakers.” But in the view of several artists and small arts organizations struggling to make it, Hopkinson, an arts and humanities scholar, and Barry, steeped in public service and community development, are being thrown under the bus because they have been making, in the words of John Lewis, “good trouble.”
Is Mendelson, as seasoned a lawmaker as there is on the council, going about it the wrong way? To decide arbitrarily that the council should be allowed to consider only two of the mayor’s four nominees seems outside conventional boundaries.
Leaving Hopkinson and Barry’s renominations to die in committee follows the example of John McMillan (D), the House D.C. Committee chairman from South Carolina who made his panel a graveyard for Home Rule legislation.
True, council inaction on a mayor’s proposals is “not something new,” as Mendelson reminded me when asked about consigning Hopkinson and Barry’s renomination to the committee’s file drawer.
But the confirmation process is of special importance because it gives lawmakers an opportunity to assess and pass judgment on an appointee’s service. Hopkinson and Barry are being denied the opportunity to have, in effect, a public performance review and the chance to explain how their continued presence on the commission furthers the city’s interest in cultural development and elevation of the arts and humanities.
They deserve to be heard and have the full council act on their names.
Council member Robert C. White Jr. (D-At-Large) has filed a motion to discharge the nominations of both Hopkinson and Barry from the Committee of the Whole and place them on Tuesday’s agenda for council consideration.
At this point, it is unclear whether White has the necessary nine votes to pry out the nominations from Mendelson’s committee. One council insider told me that some members would prefer not to face an up-or-down vote on either Hopkinson or Barry because they are such controversial figures citywide. Hard to swallow, if true. Take a stand, lawmakers, or stand down, I say.
On Tuesday, the fate of Hopkinson and Barry, and quite possibly momentum and progress in the Arts and Humanities Commission, will be in the hands of the D.C. Council. Will council members punt, fumble or simply step out of bounds to avoid taking a hit?
Race, after all, can make people do some god-awful things.