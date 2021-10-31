But tautologies were all Scott had to offer, because he clearly hadn’t given much thought to whatever the problem was. “Typically, the problem is caused by some government regulation or some government red tape,” he suggested, not even bothering to pretend he has researched this issue enough even for a brief television interview. To pick just one nongovernment reason for the bottlenecks: The trucker shortages around the country are due to the industry’s squeeze on unions and (until recently) such low pay that the industry has struggled to replace retiring drivers, and the many independent contractors who might otherwise pick up the work aren’t compensated while waiting for hours for cargo to unload.