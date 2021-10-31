Gee, why didn’t the White House think of that? Who knew that solving a problem was as simple as just solving it?
But tautologies were all Scott had to offer, because he clearly hadn’t given much thought to whatever the problem was. “Typically, the problem is caused by some government regulation or some government red tape,” he suggested, not even bothering to pretend he has researched this issue enough even for a brief television interview. To pick just one nongovernment reason for the bottlenecks: The trucker shortages around the country are due to the industry’s squeeze on unions and (until recently) such low pay that the industry has struggled to replace retiring drivers, and the many independent contractors who might otherwise pick up the work aren’t compensated while waiting for hours for cargo to unload.
Furthermore, as Wallace pointed out, Scott’s “just solve it” mantra doesn’t match his voting record. “More than 3,500 miles of Florida highways are in poor condition. You voted against $13 billion to repair them,” he told Scott. “You also voted against money in the infrastructure bill to help your home state of Florida to deal with extreme weather, which you have plenty of in Florida.”
Scott’s excuse? First, that it wasn’t really an infrastructure bill — which would be news to his 19 Republican colleagues who backed the bill. But more importantly, argued Scott, he was concerned about the national debt. “You put a bill in front of me that’s going to be roads, bridges, airports and seaports, paid for, I’m very interested in doing something like that. But I am not going to bankrupt this country. This country has almost $30 trillion worth of debt. That bill by itself was a quarter of a trillion dollars of debt.”
If the debt’s such a problem, asked Wallace, shouldn’t the Trump tax cuts be repealed? After all, to use Scott’s phrasing, those tax cuts represent $2 trillion of debt. No, argued Scott: “I am not raising anybody’s taxes. I want lower taxes. I want to watch how we spend our money.”
First, it’s bold for someone who got rich overseeing massive Medicare fraud to complain about how the government spends its money. Second, the debt is such a big issue that Scott had no choice but to oppose fixing thousands of miles of his home state’s highways — but not so big a problem to prevent him from supporting millions of dollars in tax cuts to the wealthiest Americans? And how do we solve infrastructure spending if the money has to come from other vital programs? That’s your problem, according to Scott.
That Scott would deploy the phony mantra of “just solve it” is no surprise. This is the same person who, as governor of Florida during Hurricane Irma, gave out his cellphone number to nursing homes and promised to help them. But when a Broward County nursing home called him after losing power, staff at the residence say Scott never returned their calls. After 12 residents died, the governor’s office blamed the nursing home — and deleted the voice mails left by the home’s staff on Scott’s cellphone.
And it’s also no surprise that someone like Scott would nevertheless rise to lead the GOP’s Senate campaign arm. Among the party’s chief credos, after all, is the old Ronald Reagan quote: “Government is not the solution to our problem. Government is the problem.” It’s a quote as pithy as it is obtuse — a nice sound bite that does nothing but hamper solving actual problems. In other words, it’s a perfect slogan for the modern Republican Party.