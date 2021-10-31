What would happen in 2024 if Trump again screamed fraud and demanded that Republicans appoint pro-Trump electors in states he lost? If Republicans gain control of Virginia’s governorship and House of Delegates this year, and of the state Senate in 2023, they could deliver the state for Trump no matter how it votes. Even if the legislature remains in Democratic hands, a Republican governor could create a constitutional crisis by refusing to sign the “certificate of ascertainment” certifying the results. (Youngkin refused to say in an interview if he would have certified the 2020 election; his campaign later claimed he would have.)