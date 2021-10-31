The postings mainly took place on a Facebook page known as “I’m 10-15,” which is Border Patrol patois for “aliens in custody.” Some senior officials were aware of the page as early as 2016, and two CBP chiefs were even members of it — a way to monitor the troops, they told investigators. The page could have passed for a teenage trash talk group chat. It’s pathetic that its membership of 9,500 apparently consisted mainly of CBP personnel.