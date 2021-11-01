No country has a great excuse for failing to address the climate emergency. But the United States has among the weakest and fewest excuses. We are both richer and higher-polluting than nearly every other country attending the ongoing climate summit. We don’t have to worry whether eliminating the dirtiest energy might make us more reliant on a hostile neighbor or jeopardize our country’s path out of poverty. Our aversion to accelerating the phaseout of coal is instead about the supposedly scary optics of hastening the inevitable displacement of 42,000 coal miners. (For context: That’s less than half the number of people who work at Macy’s.)