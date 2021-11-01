Access to rivers is vital in Alta Verapaz, one of Guatemala’s poorest regions, where only 28 percent of the population have running water in their homes. Restricting access can have terrible consequences for local communities who have long depended on rivers as a source of fish, crabs, snails and edible plants. Renace and OXEC say they have helped reduce malnutrition through their local health and social development programs, yet Alta Verapaz has accounted for 75 percent of nationwide child deaths from malnutrition this year, and at least 137 infants have died from acute malnutrition there since 2016.