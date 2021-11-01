Five years later, and with Garcetti on his way out, Proposition HHH has been far from transformative. “It’s a huge failure,” UCLA professor Abel Valenzuela told me. “We had the voters’ approval. We have the money. We have the support of the city. And it hasn’t made any progress.” The number of finished and habitable units is in the hundreds, not the thousands. In a landmark report, Los Angeles City Controller Ron Galperin identified several problems: long delays, high costs and an unsustainable bureaucratic maze. Each project takes between three and six years to complete, while each unit costs between $500,000 and $700,000. “73 percent of the units have not begun construction and are still in various stages of the pre-development (i.e., planning) process,” Galperin’s most recent analysis says.