When announcing the launch of his Lab, Blanquer felt the need to say that there were among its members a feminist “who embodies a republican feminism against the sex war” and a “figure of the antiracist struggle who is indifferent to skin color.” How is it possible to be feminist or antiracist while ignoring race or failing to see that sexism is inherently tied to patriarchy and gender-based violence? That basically means that the institution’s purpose is to oppose the ways the French public space has finally been able to make room for some of those who struggle, by naming oppressions, their perpetrators and the privileges that arise. In a post-#MeToo and Black Lives Matter era, in a time when climate is at the heart of the issues that galvanize young people, “anti-wokeism” is in fact a way for the elite to preserve their domain.