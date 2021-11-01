This data is only slightly different from what the exit poll for the 2017 gubernatorial race showed. White voters cast 67 percent of all ballots then, and Republican Ed Gillespie beat Democrat Ralph Northam by 15 points with this demographic. Black voters were 20 percent of the electorate, with Northam crushing Gillespie by 75 points. Northam also easily carried other non-White demographics, winning Hispanics by 35 points and winning by 43 among Asians and others. As a result, he carried the Old Dominion by a comfortable 8.9 point margin.
The 2021 polls all show the race essentially tied. What’s interesting is that the shifts they show among White and Black voters do not explain why the race is so close. Youngkin’s 16.4 percent advantage with White voters is not much more than Gillespie’s 15 points. And given that White and Black voters have not changed much in terms of the share of likely voters, McAuliffe should be well ahead of Youngkin, even if his margin is tighter than Northam’s.
The fact that this is not the case means other forces must be at play: Hispanics, Asians and other non-White voters must have shifted dramatically toward the GOP since 2017. These are smaller, but still significant, demographics in the state. Most of the polls don’t report these subgroups separately because they are too small to be individually reliable. But those who do support this conclusion. Emerson College’s poll, for example, shows Youngkin and McAuliffe running almost even among Hispanics.
This would be consistent with the election’s overall narrative. Asian people make up 20 percent of voters in Loudoun County, the epicenter of the debate over critical race theory, which has come to define the contest. Hispanic and Asian people make up large segments of other Northern Virginia communities that are also experiencing debates over school safety and parental involvement in their children’s education. Polls increasingly show education to be a winning issue for Youngkin, so it makes sense that he would make significant gains among the voters directly affected by the issue.
This means that we should expect Youngkin to do significantly better across Northern Virginia than Gillespie did four years ago. He may not win Loudoun County, for example, but he might lose it by much less than the 20 points that Gillespie lost it by in 2017. Youngkin will also do much better in Hispanic strongholds such as Manassas, Manassas Park and Prince William County if he is gaining ground among Latinos.
Polls that show Youngkin ahead by more than one or two points also show him doing much better among White voters than the polling average. The Fox News poll, for example, shows Youngkin up by 2 points among all voters but by 8 among likely voters. This is largely because the poll has Youngkin ahead by 15 among White people in the registered voter sample but by 20 among likely voters. And the poll by Echelon Insights has Youngkin up by 3 points statewide but by 25 points among White voters. That poll also predicts White voters will be 74 percent of the electorate, a massive increase from 2017. If this manifests on election night, Youngkin would handily win places such as Virginia Beach and Chesterfield County and lose mixed-race suburbs such as Fairfax and Henrico Counties by much smaller margins than Gillespie did.
If the polls are right, Youngkin will have energized a Trumpy GOP base while adding significant support among college-educated White, Hispanic and Asian voters. Win or lose, that’s a result that should embolden national Republicans to follow suit.