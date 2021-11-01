Polls that show Youngkin ahead by more than one or two points also show him doing much better among White voters than the polling average. The Fox News poll, for example, shows Youngkin up by 2 points among all voters but by 8 among likely voters. This is largely because the poll has Youngkin ahead by 15 among White people in the registered voter sample but by 20 among likely voters. And the poll by Echelon Insights has Youngkin up by 3 points statewide but by 25 points among White voters. That poll also predicts White voters will be 74 percent of the electorate, a massive increase from 2017. If this manifests on election night, Youngkin would handily win places such as Virginia Beach and Chesterfield County and lose mixed-race suburbs such as Fairfax and Henrico Counties by much smaller margins than Gillespie did.