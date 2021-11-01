That was four years ago. In the news so far this school year: allegations of sexual assault at Theta Chi at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst; reports of individuals being drugged without consent at fraternities at Northwestern University; and an accusation of a sexual assault at Phi Gamma Delta at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. In October, about a year after reporting the incident to the police — and after students started a petition and staged protests — a University of Iowa student filed a lawsuit claiming two members of Phi Gamma Delta raped her.