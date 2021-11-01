Now it feels as though everyone will lose. Microsoft was correct to withdraw LinkedIn from the vast Chinese market if the only other option was to capitulate. Doing otherwise would have meant being complicit in Chinese repression, as well as encouraging authoritarian leaders elsewhere to test the bounds of their bullying abilities and see what they can get away with. Yet in the immediate term, users in China have lost another rare connection to the rest of the world. The services they will turn to instead — Chinese-owned WeChat first and foremost among them — won’t waste their time trying to permit as much speech as they can without breaking the nation’s unjust laws. U.S. technology companies remaining in China, including Apple and, yes, Microsoft via its Bing search engine, must ask themselves: Is their ability to mitigate some human rights harms dwarfed by the obligation to cause others? The answer is usually yes. But the choice to leave, right as it may be, is terribly discouraging.