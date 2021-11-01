Second, we need to debunk the idea that elected — that is, political — officials are the best people to run elections. One suggestion proposed in Hood County has been to abolish my nonpartisan job and put voting under the control of an elected county clerk. The argument for elected administrators is that, unlike “unelected bureaucrats,” they would be “accountable to the voters.” That’s not quite right: They would also be accountable to their party, and they would have a stake in keeping that party in power. I feel sorry for the county officials who have bought into this delusion. I feel even worse for the voters.