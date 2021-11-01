The first time I cast my own vote was in the 1976 general election, when Jimmy Carter and Gerald Ford were at the top of the ballot. I won’t share who got my vote — because it’s my right as an American citizen to keep that private. At the time, however, that privacy wasn’t afforded me. Rather, I had to relay my choices to a poll worker, who filled in my ballot for me. I had to trust that they did so correctly, and that the ballot made it into the box.
Back then, I didn’t recognize this as a violation of my rights. Rather, like many people with disabilities coming of age in that era, I held the notion that I should be grateful when someone, especially anyone outside of my family, made something possible for me. Yet the right to not just vote, but do so privately and independently, is fundamental to an equitable and inclusive democracy.
It wasn’t until 2012 that I voted independently for the first time. I was living in D.C., and my polling place, as required by the Help America Vote Act of 2002, had an accessible voting machine with audio and tactile features, such as raised buttons.
Unfortunately, not all blind voters had the same experience that day, including in Alameda County, Calif. While polling places there did have accessible machines, voters encountered problems, and poll workers didn’t know how to resolve them. So blind voters had to dictate their votes to others. This clearly violated their rights — as asserted in a 2013 lawsuit and affirmed by a federal court in a precedent-setting decision. In 2014, an appellate court strengthened that directive in a case about voters with mobility disabilities who couldn’t enter their polling places due to stairs and other barriers, a problem that still persists despite the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) being on the books for more than 30 years.
Ensuring independence isn’t only about physical or technological access, however. Sometimes it’s about process. In the 2020 general election, North Carolina residents who wanted to vote absentee had to fill out paper ballots and return them by mail, with no alternatives or accommodations provided for people unable to do so independently due to “print disabilities.” Such disabilities include not only vision impairments, but also mobility and dexterity issues, which increase as we age. They also include learning disabilities, such as dyslexia.
This policy effectively meant that, despite being in the thick of a pandemic, people with such disabilities could vote only in person. Yet North Carolina’s military and overseas voters could receive and return absentee ballots using a secure, accessible online system. Acknowledging this inequity, a court order granted North Carolina voters with disabilities access to this system, specifically to vote in the 2020 election. In June, a subsequent ruling in that case affirmed the policy was a violation under the ADA and Rehabilitation Act. As a result, North Carolina voters with disabilities can use the online system permanently.
Last spring, an agreement between the New York State Board of Elections and several organizations provided voters with disabilities accessible absentee ballots for the state’s primary election. But the quest for such ballots for future elections continues in New York and many other states. For example, Indiana has one of the most restrictive absentee voting systems, permitting blind citizens to vote at home only by appointment with a “traveling board” of election officials, despite the fact that they could easily do so independently using electronic tools.
Clearly, there is work to be done. Legal action is one channel for change, but education and advocacy are also essential. People with disabilities must understand their rights in a way that I did not all those years ago. Thanks to the tireless efforts of the leaders behind grass-roots campaigns such as REV UP (Register, Educate, Vote, Use Your Power) and Crip the Vote, significant strides are being made on this front.
Voting has an impact on all aspects of American life, from education to housing to health care. It’s how our nation’s ideal of self-determination is actualized, for all citizens, including those of us with disabilities. This ideal is never a given, but rather an ongoing goal. This election season and going forward, we can affirm it by ensuring that all people have equal opportunity to vote privately and independently.