Unfortunately, not all blind voters had the same experience that day, including in Alameda County, Calif. While polling places there did have accessible machines, voters encountered problems, and poll workers didn’t know how to resolve them. So blind voters had to dictate their votes to others. This clearly violated their rights — as asserted in a 2013 lawsuit and affirmed by a federal court in a precedent-setting decision. In 2014, an appellate court strengthened that directive in a case about voters with mobility disabilities who couldn’t enter their polling places due to stairs and other barriers, a problem that still persists despite the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) being on the books for more than 30 years.