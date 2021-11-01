This is harder to justify. In terms of reducing transmission, the evidence that mandating boosters will stem the tide of hospitalizations and deaths is far less than for initial vaccination, and the added benefits of boosters in diminishing transmission remain unproven.
Coronavirus vaccines, even without boosters, have clear benefits. They dramatically reduce the odds of death or hospitalization after infection, with most observational studies showing around 90 percent effectiveness against these outcomes, even after the delta variant became widespread. (Note that observational data often underestimates the comparative effectiveness of vaccination, since unvaccinated people with prior infection may have some protection, making it difficult to compare vaccinated people to completely unprotected ones.)
Vaccines also reduce the odds of symptomatic or asymptomatic infection, though this protection appears to decrease more substantially over time. And both by reducing infection and reducing the amount of infectious virus in breakthrough cases, they appear to reduce transmission as well.
All of this diminishes pressure on hospitals, putting them in a better position to treat victims of other ailments. It also diminishes the number of people who must isolate at home after being exposed to the virus — particularly important for health workers. And by reducing transmission, vaccination reduces the odds of infection for others, including those who cannot be adequately protected by vaccination because of immune compromise or vaccine ineligibility.
The evidence of similar benefits from boosters is weaker. While boosters may further reduce hospitalization and death, un-boosted vaccination is already highly effective against these outcomes. Boosters appear in some studies to reduce infection, as an advisory committee member for the Food and Drug Administration noted in endorsing them for health workers, but it is unclear how long their infection-reducing benefit lasts. Plus, only limited data exists showing the boosters reduce transmission.
Making vaccination — or boosters — a condition of employment, or otherwise requiring vaccination, would be more justifiable if the problem they solve were more urgent and the social benefits greater. But public health experts agree that covid-19 will not be eradicated. Given that, it is difficult to justify requiring boosters merely to slow infection rates. The question, then, is: Will requiring boosters meaningfully stem the tide of hospitalizations and deaths?
Our lack of high-quality national data on covid-19 cases makes a precise answer difficult. But we know that the vast majority of deaths are among unvaccinated people, who are not even eligible for boosters. And boosters will not stop all deaths among vaccinated people, because the same immunocompromising conditions that diminish vaccine efficacy also reduce boosters’ power.
Remember also that current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention only recommends vaccine boosters for the most vulnerable Americans. People under 50 with medical conditions or high exposure risk who previously received a mRNA vaccine “may get a booster shot based on their individual risks and benefits,” but are not universally recommended to do so. Without a universal recommendation, universal requirements do not make sense. This is particularly true because we are still optimizing the timing, type and dosing amount for boosters, with different countries trying out different approaches. Prematurely requiring boosters could unnecessarily forgo the benefits of finding that optimal timing and dosing.
What about those for whom boosters are universally recommended, namely people 65 or older, adults with underlying medical conditions and those in long-term care settings? Should boosters be required for these groups? The CDC’s recommendation is based on their increased risk of severe illness. But requiring boosters to decrease severe illness is harder to justify than requiring them to reduce transmission. The best case for requiring boosters to stem severe illness would be to avoid overstretching hospitals by decreasing the need for burdensome rescue.
Unfortunately, the same groups for whom booster requirements are most justifiable may be hardest for requirements to reach. Older adults and people with serious medical conditions are often outside the workforce. While protecting co-workers and customers helped motivate workplace vaccine requirements, there is no similar constituency for making vaccination — much less boosters — a condition of receiving old-age benefits, even if high vaccination rates in older adults helped reduce pressure on hospitals abroad. (A small, guaranteed discount on Medicare premiums, though, is worth trying.)
Requiring boosters to reduce transmission might make most sense in settings with many people at high risk, such as hospitals. But implementing a broad booster requirement with the hope of reducing transmission both lacks supporting data and raises questions about the importance of the goal at stake. Any booster requirement should start with those at greatest risk if un-boosted, and it should be grounded in the same sort of high-quality data we have about the effectiveness of the initial vaccine series.