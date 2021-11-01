Remember also that current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention only recommends vaccine boosters for the most vulnerable Americans. People under 50 with medical conditions or high exposure risk who previously received a mRNA vaccine “may get a booster shot based on their individual risks and benefits,” but are not universally recommended to do so. Without a universal recommendation, universal requirements do not make sense. This is particularly true because we are still optimizing the timing, type and dosing amount for boosters, with different countries trying out different approaches. Prematurely requiring boosters could unnecessarily forgo the benefits of finding that optimal timing and dosing.