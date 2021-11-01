Not on abortion itself, or on the future of Roe v. Wade. But they might have concluded that in the cause of outlawing abortion, the Texas law, also known as Senate Bill 8, is more trouble than it’s worth.
On the surface, Monday’s argument was about a technical legal issue: whether anyone, including the federal government and Texas abortion providers themselves, has a right to sue to stop S.B. 8. The law was both blatantly unconstitutional and written quite intentionally to make it impossible to challenge in the courts: Instead of having it be enforced by state officials (who could be sued to stop it), it put enforcement in the hands of any private citizen, in effect creating a limitless army of antiabortion vigilantes.
That meant that abortion providers would have no one to sue to enjoin the law; they’d have to wait until they were sued by one of those vigilantes, then challenge the law in court. Which means they’d have to put themselves at risk of economic ruin, which no rational person would do.
When it was first challenged, five justices — Kavanaugh, Barrett, Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Neil M. Gorsuch — essentially said, Ha ha, clever move there, fellas, you really made us look stupid with our “courts.” Well done! Your law can go into effect.
Since then, however, the backlash has been substantial. And some of the justices might have realized the repercussions of the scheme Texas Republicans came up with.
Kavanaugh mentioned one obvious implication: If Texas can succeed in making the law immune to challenge even temporarily by putting enforcement in the hands of individuals, couldn’t liberal states do the same with a constitutional right that conservatives actually care about? What if, he asked, a state like California put a million-dollar bounty on anyone who sold an AR-15?
That newfound concern — as though Kavanaugh finally realized that the rules are supposed to apply equally to everyone — highlights what should have been the outcome from the start. Since the Texas law is obviously a clear violation of Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the two cases that govern abortion restrictions, it should have been put on hold until its constitutionality could be adjudicated.
Instead, the court allowed it to take effect, leaving untold numbers of women in Texas without their constitutional rights. For some, that delay could affect the rest of their lives.
Even if Kavanaugh and Barrett do allow S.B. 8 to be challenged by the federal government and the providers, abortion rights will continue to be all but nonexistent in Texas while those challenges are heard. Meanwhile, the court will be hearing another case in a month that could provide a much cleaner vehicle to overturn Roe and Casey.
That case involves a Mississippi law outlawing abortions after 15 weeks — a law that came without the procedural gimmickry of the Texas law. Mississippi legislators made no bones about what they were up to: They knew the law would be stayed, and that it is unconstitutional, but they hoped that the conservatives on the Supreme Court would use it as the vehicle to finally overturn Roe.
As well they might. But that’s not a completely sure thing. While there’s no evidence that any of the conservative justices want anything other than to see Roe gone, three of them — Roberts, Kavanaugh and Barrett — are savvy enough to realize the political fallout that would ensue, damaging both their party and the legitimacy of the court itself.
So while they might simply toss Roe in the trash, they might also find a way to eviscerate it while claiming that the right to an abortion still exists in some fashion. Either way, the Texas law doesn’t look like something that most of the court, even its conservative justices, wants to be associated with.