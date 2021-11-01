On the surface, Monday’s argument was about a technical legal issue: whether anyone, including the federal government and Texas abortion providers themselves, has a right to sue to stop S.B. 8. The law was both blatantly unconstitutional and written quite intentionally to make it impossible to challenge in the courts: Instead of having it be enforced by state officials (who could be sued to stop it), it put enforcement in the hands of any private citizen, in effect creating a limitless army of antiabortion vigilantes.