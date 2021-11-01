The point is to provide abortion providers no obvious person to sue to stop the law before it chills abortion access across Texas. If state officers are not responsible for enforcing it, courts have no specific party to instruct to stand down. Once someone performs an abortion and is sued for it, that defendant can raise a constitutional challenge as their case is adjudicated. In fact, lawsuits have already been filed against a Texas abortion doctor who defied the law. But sorting that out could take a long time. It is no replacement for the timely review such a law would get if state officials were those enforcing it. Texas women’s abortion rights are being infringed every day the law remains in force.
On Monday, abortion providers and the federal government argued that Texas’s brazen end run around judicial review cannot be legal. If the justices fail to condemn the state’s scheme, Justice Elena Kagan argued, “we would live in a very different world from the world we live in today. Essentially, we would be inviting states, all 50 of them, with respect to their own preferred constitutional rights, to try to nullify the law this court has laid down,” Justice Kagan said. “There is nothing the Supreme Court can do about it. Guns, same-sex marriage, religious rights, whatever you don’t like.”
If California, say, declared that any private person could sue for $1 million any person carrying a handgun in the state, people should be able to ask a court to intervene before someone risks a massive penalty for defying the state’s scheme. Many on the court appeared troubled. Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh said the state was exploiting a “loophole.” Justice Amy Coney Barrett lamented that abortion providers could not get adequate judicial review. The court must close this loophole.