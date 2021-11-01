The point is to provide abortion providers no obvious person to sue to stop the law before it chills abortion access across Texas. If state officers are not responsible for enforcing it, courts have no specific party to instruct to stand down. Once someone performs an abortion and is sued for it, that defendant can raise a constitutional challenge as their case is adjudicated. In fact, lawsuits have already been filed against a Texas abortion doctor who defied the law. But sorting that out could take a long time. It is no replacement for the timely review such a law would get if state officials were those enforcing it. Texas women’s abortion rights are being infringed every day the law remains in force.