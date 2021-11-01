The latest evidence of this calamity comes from an Oct. 27 staff report by the House select subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis, and from a hearing that day chaired by Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.). The report says that among the five major meatpacking companies operating in the United States, at least 59,000 workers were infected during the first year of the pandemic, nearly three times the 22,700 estimated by the Food and Environment Reporting Network, an investigative nonprofit that drew on public data. At least 269 meatpacking workers died of covid in the first year, the committee report said. “More workers have died from covid-19 in the last 18 months in the meat and poultry industry than died from all work-related causes in the industry in the last 15 years,” Debbie Berkowitz, a fellow at Georgetown University’s Kalmanovitz Initiative for Labor and the Working Poor, and a former senior official at the Occupational Safety and Health Administration from 2009 to 2015, testified to the panel.