Republicans are mounting determined challenges against at least eight Democratic House seats. Democrats are targeting a handful of Republican-held seats. Democrats hold 55 of the 100 House seats, meaning a net gain of six seats would give Republicans a controlling majority.
A House majority won’t instantly restore the GOP’s ability to dictate policy as it could a decade ago, even if Republican Glenn Youngkin defeats Democratic former governor Terry McAuliffe in a governor’s race that polls indicate will be a photo finish.
Because the Democrat-dominated state Senate is not up for election until 2023, the most likely result, If Youngkin wins, would be two years of deadlocked government with each chamber frustrating and stalemating the other’s priorities, reducing legislation to a trickle of bills with rare bipartisan consensus.
In most of the targeted races, Democrats enjoy huge fundraising advantages — most of them by about a 2-to-1 ratio, much more in some cases, according to Virginia State Department of Elections data.
Also, a significant majority of the battleground districts have a recent history of voting Democratic. All of them supported Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam in 2017, and all but three supported Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, according to the Virginia Public Access Project (VPAP). Comparable breakdowns by districts for last year’s election are unavailable because large numbers of absentee ballots make precinct-by-precinct counts unreliable, VPAP said.
Republicans enjoy something more elusive, however: an unpopular Democratic-run White House and Congress. The GOP in Virginia is also highly motivated to end a decade of electoral futility and the resulting leftward policy changes including abolishing the death penalty, legalizing recreational marijuana, expanding Medicaid, easing restrictions on voting and abortion services and tightening access to guns. Republicans have also rallied in the past month around a snowballing theme of parental involvement in public school curriculums.
Polls on the gubernatorial election are plentiful, but there’s little data relevant to House races. However, findings in recent statewide Washington Post/Schar School polls give Democrats reasons for concern.
Virginia independents, whom President Biden won by 19 percentage points last fall, are breaking toward Republicans by a margin of 18 percentage points.
When asked whether the General Assembly under recent Democratic rule had been good or bad for Virginia, the response was slightly more negative than positive.
A higher percentage of Republicans and GOP-leaning voters said they were following the campaign closely, and slightly higher percentages of Republican-leaning and conservative voters said they were “absolutely certain” to vote this fall.
The Democratic brand is suffering, with the president’s approval cratering and the perception that the party can’t get things done in Washington. In Virginia, President Biden has a 53 percent disapproval rating with 44 percent saying “strongly disapprove.”
Finally, a VPAP analysis shows a significant increase in early voting this year in localities that voted Republican four years ago after the GOP adopted the Democrats’ strategy of urging their supporters to vote early.
Many of the contested House seats are clustered in Hampton Roads and the Richmond region. Around Richmond, Republican Party and leadership PACs have helped fund challengers against Democratic incumbents Roslyn C. Tyler, Dawn M. Adams, Rodney T. Willett, Schuyler T. VanValkenburg and Lashrecse D. Aird.
Mary Margaret Kastelberg, who lost to Willett two years ago, is among the best-funded Republican challengers. She has raised more than $800,000 this cycle — a third of it in the first three weeks of October, fueled partly by GOP PAC support. Though it’s half the money Willett raised, both have waged furious advertising battles in Richmond’s suburbs.
Democrats are challenging Richmond-area incumbent Republican Roxann L. Robinson in a suburban district where she survived by 0.6 of a point two years ago. Her Democratic challenger, Debra Gardner, had raised $1.3 million with generous help from Democratic PACs compared to Robinson’s $817,000 as of Oct. 21. Democrats are also vying for the vacancy left by former House Speaker Kirk Cox of Colonial Heights, who lost his Republican gubernatorial nomination bid.
In Hampton Roads, Republicans are aiming at three Democratic incumbents, particularly Del. Nancy D. Guy, who unseated then-Republican Del. Chris Stolle two years ago by just 27 votes. Del. Glenn R. Davis Jr., who unsuccessfully sought the lieutenant governor nomination, is trying to fend off Democratic challenger Kim Melnyk, who has raised nearly three times more money than Davis. Hampton Roads Democratic Dels. Kelly K. Convirs-Fowler and Alex Askew face GOP challengers.
The most expensive challenge is the 10th district in the Northern Virginia exurbs, where Democratic freshman Del. Wendy Gooditis has taken in nearly $3 million to defend her seat from Republican Nick Clemente, who has raised about $1.5 million.
Republican Robert S. Bloxom Jr. is being challenged in his Eastern Shore district by Democratic newcomer Finale Johnson Norton. And in Southwest Virginia, Democratic incumbent Chris L. Hurst holds a 2-to-1 fundraising advantage over GOP challenger Jason Ballard as he seeks reelection in a Christiansburg/Blacksburg swing district.
Whether the GOP can win its first statewide election in 12 years and end the Democrats’ House rule after just two will tell the nation whether Virginia is actually true blue or deep purple.