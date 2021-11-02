On Oct. 28, the State Department announced $144 million in new aid, which, officials said, will “flow through independent humanitarian organizations” — not the Taliban. The amount is more than double the $64 million the United States had pledged at an international donors conference in September, and came after the first direct U.S.-Taliban talks since Aug. 31 — which produced a pledge from the Taliban to let foreign-based aid groups deliver help “transparently.” The United States is still withholding $9 billion in Afghan assets, along with political recognition, as — for now — it should, despite fresh demands from the Taliban to release it. This is leverage to ensure the Taliban lives up to its commitments and respects the needs of its own people. In helping feed the Afghan people, the United States is signaling a measure of good faith after years of bitter conflict. The Taliban’s reciprocation — or lack thereof — could shape the relationship beyond that.